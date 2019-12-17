UK Supreme Court to Hear Case of Woman Seeking US Surrogacy Costs

(The Guardian) – A long-running legal battle over whether the NHS should pay for a woman to have surrogate children in America after failing to spot her cervical cancer is due to be heard by the UK’s highest court. Whittington Hospital NHS trust has admitted negligently failing to detect signs of cancer for more than four years, which led to the woman – known only as XX for legal reasons – developing highly invasive cancer that required chemo-radiotherapy treatment, leaving her infertile at the age of 29.