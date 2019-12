More Psychiatric Patients Want Euthanasia But Psychiatrists Are Wary

(Dutch News) – Psychiatric patients who have expressed a wish to die have to wait over a year to begin the process of applying for euthanasia because not enough psychiatrists can be found to do the assessment, Trouw reported on Thursday. Some 100 psychiatric patients are on the waiting list of the Euthanasia Expertise Centre after an initial assessment showed their applications may succeed.