DNA Test Connects Dozens of Half-Siblings Linked to One Sperm Donor

(The Wall Street Journal) – Her parents were forthcoming about their use of a sperm donor to conceive Ms. Peterson and her brother, but had only the information her donor offered in his profile with the sperm bank. Ms. Peterson took an ancestry test and pieced together bits of information from AncestryDNA, Facebook profiles and obituaries, tracing a line to the 31 half-siblings, so far, and a man that matched the description on her donor documents.