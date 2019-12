Facebook’s Divisive Algorithms Traced Back to Francis Galton’s 1800s Eugenic Theory

(Australian Broadcasting Co) – When we talk about Charles Darwin, it is rarely in the same breath that we discuss the modern-day internet algorithms which are dividing society with selective information. But according to the author of a book examining the roots of internet prejudice, it does indeed go back to the late 1800s and Darwin’s era — namely his first cousin, Francis Galton.