China Confirms Three Gene Edited Babies Were Born Through He Jiankui’s Experiments

(Newsweek) – China has confirmed that He Jiankui’s gene editing experiments led to the birth of three babies. Previously, only two babies were known to have been born—twin girls named Lulu and Nana. State news agency Xinhua announced that three scientists involved—He, Zhang Renli and Qin Jinzhou—had been jailed for their involvement earlier this week. The report said He was sentenced to three years in prison “for illegally carrying out human embryo gene-editing intended for reproduction, in which three genetically edited babies were born.”