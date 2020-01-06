Judge Rules Baby at Cook Children’s Can Be Taken Off Life Support Against Family’s Wishes

(Fort Worth Star Telegram) – A judge ruled Thursday that a 11-month-old baby can be taken off life support at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth against the family’s wishes. The family of Tinslee Lewis, who was born in February with severe medical problems, will appeal the decision, the family’s lawyer, Joe Nixon, said. They are filing an emergency motion to stay which, if granted, will prevent the hospital from removing life-sustaining care while the appeal is ongoing.