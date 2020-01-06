The High Cost of Having a Baby in America

(The Atlantic) – For women in many developed countries, it’s having the baby—not paying for it—that’s the hard part. If you give birth in Finland, for example, it will set you back a little less than $60. But in the U.S., the average new mother with insurance will pay more than $4,500 for her labor and delivery, a new study from Health Affairs has found. For the study, researchers at the University of Michigan looked at 657,061 American women who had health insurance through their jobs and who gave birth between 2008 and 2015. (All costs were adjusted for inflation, and 2015 was the most recent year for which data was available.)