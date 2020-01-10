Hungary to Provide Free Fertility Treatment to Boost Population

(BBC) – Hungary will provide free in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment to couples at state-run clinics, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced. He said fertility was of “strategic importance”. Last month his government took over Hungary’s fertility clinics. Mr Orban, a right-wing nationalist, has long advocated a “procreation over immigration” approach to deal with demographic decline. The country’s population has been falling steadily for four decades.