Should We Alter the Human Genome? Let Democracy Decide

(Scientific American) – Whether it is ever acceptable to genetically engineer future children is a question for humanity, not for science. As such, governing the future of this technology is a responsibility for democracy. We the people must ask fundamental questions about the value, the integrity and the meaning of human life. Four years ago, the U.S. National Academies apparently agreed, recommending that human germline editing should proceed only after achieving “broad societal consensus” about whether it should be used.