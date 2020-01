California Mom-of-Two Tragically Dies During Surrogacy Birth

(New York Post) – Having completed her family with two beautiful kids of her own, Michelle Reaves set out to help another family enjoy the same happiness by becoming a surrogate. However, little did the mom-of-two know that her act of kindness would turn into tragedy. While on her second surrogacy for the same family, Reaves suffered a string of complications during childbirth which left her fighting for her life.