Top Arizona Court: Divorced Woman Can’t Use Frozen Embryos

(ABC News) – A woman can’t use her frozen embryos to have a baby over opposition from her ex-husband under terms of the contract they signed with a fertility clinic, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The high court ruling ends a case that drew support from social conservative groups for the woman, Ruby Torres, who had her eggs fertilized prior to treatment for an aggressive cancer in 2014 that rendered her infertile. After the couple divorced in 2017, her ex-husband didn’t want to have children together and asked the courts to order the fertilized eggs donated under terms of the contract.