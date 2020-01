Quebec Backtracks on Expanding Medical Aid in Dying to People with Mental Illness

(Global News) – The Quebec government is backtracking on its plan to expand medical aid in dying to include people with severe and incurable mental illness. Health Minister Danielle McCann made the announcement on Monday as a forum on the issue is being held in Montreal, saying the government needs to take more time before expanding the criteria of the law. “We are taking a pause,” she said.