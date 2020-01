Cancer Patient Ruby Torres Must Donate Embryos Fertilized by Her Ex-Husband, Court Rules

(New York Post) – An Arizona woman suffering from cancer will not be allowed to use embryos fertilized by her ex-husband following their divorce — and will need to donate them, the state’s Supreme Court ruled. Ruby Torres was diagnosed with cancer back in 2014, at 33 years old, requiring treatment that could cause infertility, according to the Thursday ruling.