New Frontier: Transgender Men Yield Eggs, Babies, Even after Testosterone

(Medscape) – Transgender men, who were assigned female sex at birth, show a similar response to ovarian stimulation as cisgender women, even after using testosterone, shows the first formal study of its kind in this patient group.¬† The transgender patients each had an average of 20 eggs retrieved, and all who transferred embryos eventually achieved a successful pregnancy and delivery, “representing the largest cohort of transgender male patients to be described in the literature thus far,” write Nina Resetkova, MD, and colleagues in their article¬†published in Fertility and Sterility.