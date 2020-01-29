New Frontier: Transgender Men Yield Eggs, Babies, Even after Testosterone

(Medscape) – Transgender men, who were assigned female sex at birth, show a similar response to ovarian stimulation as cisgender women, even after using testosterone, shows the first formal study of its kind in this patient group. The transgender patients each had an average of 20 eggs retrieved, and all who transferred embryos eventually achieved a successful pregnancy and delivery, “representing the largest cohort of transgender male patients to be described in the literature thus far,” write Nina Resetkova, MD, and colleagues in their article published in Fertility and Sterility.