‘I Always Wanted to Be a Dad’: The Rise of Single Fathers by Choice

(The Guardian) – Thanks to the legal change, more men are considering surrogacy. “The options are opening up,” Gamble says. “More British surrogates are willing to be matched with fathers.” Dr Sophie Zadeh of University College London is researching the men who choose to become single fathers, in conjunction with the University of Cambridge’s Centre for Family Research. She tells me that many men decide to go it alone for the same reason that many women do – none of their relationships have worked out and they want to have children before they are too old