Measuring Research Transparency

(Inside Higher Ed) – A new ranking system for academic journals measuring their commitment to research transparency will be launched next month — providing what many believe will be a useful alternative to journal impact scores. Under a new initiative from the Center for Open Science, based in Charlottesville, Va., more than 300 scholarly titles in psychology, education and biomedical science will be assessed on 10 measures related to transparency, with their overall result for each category published in a publicly available table.