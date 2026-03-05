Wide disparities found in hospitals’ drug prices

(NPR) – Prices of common drugs for cancer, multiple sclerosis and other conditions can vary widely depending on the hospital where they’re administered, research firm 3 Axis Advisors said in a new report.

Why it matters: Hospital pricing remains opaque, and it's possible for the same drug at the same hospital to have a dozen different prices on the same day, according to the findings prepared for the nonprofit Patient Rights Advocate and provided first to Axios.