Precision Medicine in Primary Care: Bespoke. Genetic and Genomic. And Maybe Not Ready.

(Managed Care Magazine) – Say “precision medicine” and people think of personalized cancer treatment. But this innovation has already begun to revolutionize primary care too—even though the jury is still out, in many cases, on whether it makes a clear difference in outcomes. Just what precision (alias “personalized”) medicine is isn’t always spelled out precisely. But usually it is discussed as prevention or treatment that takes into account individual differences among patients, most often genetic differences. Some people expand the concept to consider individual differences in environment and lifestyle. In adult primary care, two subsets of precision medicine have attracted the most attention recently: predictive genetic testing and pharmacogenomics