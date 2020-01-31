Coronavirus: How Quarantine Has Fought Disease Through the Ages

(BBC) – In China’s Hubei province, over a dozen cities are in lockdown in the hope of preventing further cases of the new Coronavirus. And Western countries are putting people returning from Wuhan, the city at the centre of the outbreak, into enforced isolation for up to two weeks. Quarantine has long been used to prevent the spread of diseases. The term itself comes from the first known example of the isolation method.