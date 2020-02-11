At Fort Worth Hearing, Both Sides Say There’s More at Stake Than Baby’s Life Support

(Fort Worth Star-Telegram) – An appeals court heard arguments Tuesday morning supporting and condemning Cook Children’s Hospital’s decision to take a 1-year-old baby off life support in Fort Worth. The hearing came just three days after Tinslee Lewis’ first birthday, which her family celebrated at the hospital Saturday. Tinslee, lying on a hospital bed and connected to a ventilator, was dressed in a pink tutu and pigtails. In the Texas Second District Court of Appeals in Fort Worth, lawyers for the hospital and Tinslee’s family discussed Tinslee’s treatment.