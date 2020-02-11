UK Time Limit on Storing Frozen Eggs and Sperm Could Be Extended

(The Guardian) – The limit on how long frozen eggs, sperm and embryos can be stored may be extended amid concerns that women are being disproportionately affected, the government has announced. The maximum storage period is 10 years, after which families must decide whether to undergo fertility treatment or have their eggs, sperm and embryos destroyed. The Department of Health and Social Care is launching a public consultation into whether this should be changed. Currently, only eggs stored for medical reasons, such as cancer treatments and premature infertility, can be preserved for longer – up to 55 years in total.