How Hospitals Changed How They Deal with Stillbirth

(The Atlantic) – In those moments with her daughter, it felt like the most natural thing to see her, to hold her, and to take her home. The hospital allowed—even gently encouraged—her to do all that. This would have been unthinkable 30 or 40 years ago, when standard hospital practice was to take stillborn babies away soon after birth. “It was go home and have another and forget about it,” says Dorte Hvidtjørn, a midwife at Aarhus University Hospital. Since then, a complete revolution in thinking about stillbirth has swept through hospitals, as the medical profession began to recognize the importance of the parent-child bond even in mourning. These changes have come to American hospitals, too.