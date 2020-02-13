Euthanasia Bill Moves Ahead in Spanish Parliament

(Reuters) – A bill to allow euthanasia and assisted suicide in certain cases cleared its first hurdle in the Spanish parliament on Tuesday, in a win for Spain’s new left-wing government that will reignite a bitter debate on the issue. In a vote on whether to allow the bill to proceed in the 350-seat parliament, 203 lawmakers voted in favor, 140 against and two abstained. The bill will be debated further before being subject to a final vote.