Thousands of Fetal Remains, Found After Abortion Provider’s Death, Buried in Indiana

February 14, 2020

(NPR) – The remains of 2,411 fetuses found in Illinois last year after the death of a former abortion provider have been buried, but authorities say they’re no closer to knowing why the doctor had been keeping them. The remains were buried together in a donated plot on Wednesday afternoon following a graveside service in South Bend, Ind. They were found last year after the death of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who had worked as an abortion provider at three clinics in Indiana.

