Fresh Donor Egg Better Than Frozen for IVF: Study

(U.S. News & World Report) – Fresh donated eggs appear to be better for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) than frozen ones, a new study suggests. Donor eggs provide the best chance of success for many women undergoing IVF, according to the authors. But it wasn’t clear whether using fresh or frozen donor eggs in IVF improves the chances of success, so a team from the University of Colorado and Duke University analyzed nearly 30,000 IVF cycles using donor eggs over three years.