Columbia to Decide on Historic Abortion Ruling

(ABC News) – Fourteen years after Colombia’s landmark decision to legalize abortions in some cases, the country is once more bracing itself for a historic vote. The Colombian Constitutional Court has until Feb. 19th to decide whether it will legalize abortion for pregnancies up to 12 weeks. The current law allows for abortion in only three instances: if the mother’s life is at risk, if a fetus is malformed or if the pregnancy is a result of rape.