Infants Conceived via IVF Have Higher Risk for Early Death, Study Says

(UPI) – Children conceived using in vitro fertilization have a slightly higher risk of dying during infancy than those conceived naturally, a study published Tuesday in the journal Sterility and Fertility suggests. In an analysis of more than 7,000 children who died before turning 1 year old, researchers at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden noted that those conceived using IVF had a 45 percent higher risk of death during early life than others.