Canada Opens Door to Expanding Assisted Dying

(BBC) – The Canadian government has put forward a bill to make medically-assisted death available to people who are not terminally ill. The bill opens the door to allowing Canadians with degenerative illnesses like cerebral palsy to seek medically-assisted death. Health minister Patty Hajdu said the proposal would protect vulnerable people while giving Canadians autonomy. It was introduced in parliament on Monday and has cross-party support.