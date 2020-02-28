Vatican Advisory Group Issues Call for AI Ethics

(WSJ) The Pontifical Academy for Life, an advisory body to Pope Francis, has drafted a charter on artificial intelligence ethics that is being supported by International Business Machines Corp. and Microsoft Corp.

The charter, called the Rome Call for AI Ethics, looks to ensure that AI is developed and used to serve and protect people and the environment. The document calls for AI education and regulation and outlines a set of six principles that define the ethical use of AI.