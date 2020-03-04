Why People Are Sharing Their Family Secrets With Strangers in Public

(WSJ) – Rick Kaye attended a recent book lecture about DNA testing at a local public library, intending only to listen, not talk. But when the author asked the audience for questions, Mr. Kaye’s hand shot up.

With a tremor in his voice, he revealed to over 250 people gathered at the Westport Library in Connecticut what he had previously told only trusted friends and family: Over a year ago, he took a DNA test and discovered the man who raised him was not his biological father.