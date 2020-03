India: ‘Surrogacy Bill Needs Review’

(Times of India) – Ahmedabad: Experts participating in a panel discussion on Tuesday said that the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill will have several contradictions and therefore a review was needed.

The centra government in February approved the bill with a few key changes. Compared to the earlier law, the bill is under scrutiny for points ranging from rights of same-sex couples to unwed women.