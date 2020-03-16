Sweden Abortion: Nurses Fail in European Court Case

March 16, 2020

(BBC) – Two nurses denied jobs as midwives in Sweden because of their refusal to perform abortions have lost their legal action against Sweden at the European Court of Human Rights. Swedish-born Ellinor Grimmark and Linda Steen from Norway object to abortion because of their Christian faith. Swedish law requires midwives to carry out abortions – and several Swedish courts ruled against the two women. They then went to the ECHR but it declined to take up their case.

