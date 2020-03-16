Study Counts the Cost of Denying Assisted Dying

(Medical Xpress) – A new study suggests permitting assisted dying would substantially benefit both those seeking assisted suicide and the general population. The researchers, Dr. David Shaw of the Universities of Basel and Maastricht, and Professor Alec Morton of the University of Strathclyde, posit three economic arguments for consideration in the debate on the ethics of the legalization of assisted dying. They highlight the cost to terminally-ill patients of a poor quality of life, the cost of care that could be better used elsewhere and potential benefits to organ donation.