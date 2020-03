New Zealand Passes Landmark Law to Decriminalize Abortion

(ABC News) – While views about abortions have generally become much more liberal in New Zealand since Sparrow’s experience, the law, while updated in 1977, had not fully reflected that change. Until Wednesday’s vote, the procedure was still regulated under the Crimes Act, requiring women to prove to a doctor that their pregnancy presented a danger to their physical or mental health before they could get an abortion.