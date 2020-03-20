What Coronavirus Means for Pregnancy and Other Things New and Expecting Mothers Should Know

(ProPublica) – Over the next three months, nearly a million women in the United States will give birth to nearly a million babies — a huge influx of mostly healthy, highly vulnerable patients into a hospital system that’s about to come under unprecedented strain. Pregnant women, not surprisingly, are anxious. Those in their third trimester, looking to deliver during an epidemic, are close to frantic.