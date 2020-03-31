It’s Time to Get Serious about End-of-Life Care for High-Risk Coronavirus Patients

(TIME) – These are not the deaths or celebrations of life any of us would likely choose. According to a report by the Kaiser Family Foundation and The Economist published in 2017, in the U.S. just 56% of people have had a conversation with their loved ones about end-of-life wishes. Only 27% have documented their end-of-life wishes in the form of an advance directive, and less than 20% discussed those wishes with their healthcare provider. This often leaves families in the incredibly difficult position of making life and death decisions on behalf of their sick loved ones. Ideally, one engages in advance care planning early in life, before a serious illness or medical crisis ensues. But, the reality is, COVID-19 has taken away our control over many things, including, possibly, our final days.