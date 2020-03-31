Relaxation of UK Abortion Rules Welcomed by Experts

(The Guardian) – Leading UK healthcare providers have welcomed the government’s decision to allow women to take abortion pills at home without travelling to a clinic. A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care confirmed the government was updating its guidance to help women who need an abortion, but cannot access a clinic because of measures put in place to stem the spread of coronavirus. The move will be made on a temporary basis, limited for two years or until the coronavirus crisis is over, and applies for medical abortions up to the tenth week of pregnancy.