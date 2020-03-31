U.S. Appeals Court Allows Texas Abortion Curbs Amid Pandemic

(Reuters) – A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday allowed Texas to enforce limits at least temporarily on the ability of women to obtain abortions as part of the state’s policy requiring the postponement of non-urgent medical procedures during the coronavirus pandemic. A three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 ruling, put on hold a federal judge’s order issued on Monday that had blocked the state’s action. The fast-moving litigation could reach the conservative-majority Supreme Court in short order.