One in Four Women Is Not Free to Say No to Sex, U.N. Research Finds

(Reuters) – Only about half the world’s women can make their own decisions on sexual consent and health care, the United Nations said on Wednesday, warning such limited rights stand in the way of gender equality. One in four women were not free to say no to sex, and a higher proportion were unable to make their own decisions about health care, according to a study by the U.N. Population Fund (UNFPA) that found women’s rights declining in some countries.