Appeals Court Upholds Texas Abortion Restrictions During Coronavirus Pandemic

(CNN) – A federal appeals court Tuesday ruled in favor of Texas and allowed an executive order that restricts abortion access during the coronavirus pandemic to remain in effect. A 2-1 panel of the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals wiped away a lower court opinion that had blocked the order and said it was taking the “drastic and extraordinary” step because the lower court ignored state emergency health regulations.