Appeals Court Upholds Texas Abortion Restrictions During Coronavirus Pandemic

April 8, 2020

(CNN) – A federal appeals court Tuesday ruled in favor of Texas and allowed an executive order that restricts abortion access during the coronavirus pandemic to remain in effect. A 2-1 panel of the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals wiped away a lower court opinion that had blocked the order and said it was taking the “drastic and extraordinary” step because the lower court ignored state emergency health regulations.

Posted by

Posted in Disaster Ethics, News, Public Policy, Reproductive Ethics

Ad