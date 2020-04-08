Period, Fertility Tracker Apps Built on Limited Data

April 8, 2020

(Med Page Today) – As more women use fertility and menstruation tracking apps, there may not be enough evidence to prove that they are effective for planning and preventing pregnancies, a scoping review found. Most women used “period tracker” apps for fertility and reproductive health monitoring, pregnancy planning, and pregnancy prevention, yet there was limited evidence-based research and regulation around app use, reported Sarah Earle, PhD, of the School of Health, Wellbeing and Social Care at the Open University in Milton Keynes, England.

Posted by

Posted in Emerging Technologies, Informed Consent, News, Reproductive Ethics

Ad