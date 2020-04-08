Period, Fertility Tracker Apps Built on Limited Data

(Med Page Today) – As more women use fertility and menstruation tracking apps, there may not be enough evidence to prove that they are effective for planning and preventing pregnancies, a scoping review found. Most women used “period tracker” apps for fertility and reproductive health monitoring, pregnancy planning, and pregnancy prevention, yet there was limited evidence-based research and regulation around app use, reported Sarah Earle, PhD, of the School of Health, Wellbeing and Social Care at the Open University in Milton Keynes, England.