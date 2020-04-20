‘Amazing Potential.’ UM Doctor to Start Stem Cell Trial for Coronavirus Patients

(Miami Herald) – A team of doctors at the University of Miami won emergency federal approval to use stem cell therapy on patients suffering severe lung inflammation from COVID-19. The treatment will begin this week, starting with a dozen patients. The UM Miller School of Medicine doctors are proposing to block the inflammation using an intravenous infusion of stem cells from umbilical cords, building on promising but limited results from a 10-patient study in China. The Food and Drug Administration granted immediate authorization for the trial earlier this week.