Families Expected to Provide Palliative Care During Coronavirus Crisis–NHS

(The Guardian) – Families will be expected to provide end-of-life care to relatives dying at home during the crisis, according to NHS England guidelines that have raised safeguarding concerns among experts. According to the new standard operating procedure for community health services, families will be asked if they can provide care that until now has been provided by GPs, community services and specialist palliative care teams.