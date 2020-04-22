Suicide Attempts, Deaths Up Sharply Over Last Decade

(UPI) – A rising number of Americans has attempted suicide in recent years — and increasing numbers have died — according to a new analysis published Wednesday by JAMA Psychiatry has found. Researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that there were more than 1.2 million suicide attempts across the country between 2006 and 2015, and that there was a 10 percent increase in incidents of people attempting suicide over the 10-year period.