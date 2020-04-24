Do You Want to Die in an I.C.U.? Pandemic Makes Question All Too Real

(New York Times) – To date, there’s no clear evidence that older people are more apt to contract the new coronavirus, said Dr. Douglas White, a critical care specialist and the director of the Program on Ethics and Decision Making at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. “What we do know is that older individuals are more likely to experience very severe disease if they do become infected,” he said. “The data are sobering.”