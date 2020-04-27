Dutch Court Allows Euthanasia in Advanced Dementia Cases

(CNN) – Doctors in the Netherlands may legally euthanize patients with severe dementia who previously provided a written request for the procedure, the country’s highest court ruled Tuesday. In the landmark decision, the court said that a physician may respond to a written request for euthanasia made before someone develops advanced dementia, provided certain legal requirements are met — even if the patient’s condition means they become unable to confirm that request.