Suicides of Two Health Care Workers Hint at the Covid-19 Mental Health Crisis to Come

(STAT News) – The U.S. entered a grim new chapter in the coronavirus saga with the recent deaths by suicide of two health care workers on the frontlines of the fight against Covid-19 in New York City: emergency medical technician John Mondello and emergency physician Lorna Breen. Health care workers are well-trained to manage the intensity of a medical crisis. But few are equally comfortable managing its mental health aftermath, in themselves or in others.