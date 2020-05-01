The Morally Complex Mix of Euthanasia and Organ Donation

(Scientific American) – Gillis had not been a fan of the euthanasia law, but when he learned he could combine MAID with a plan to donate organs, “he was ecstatic,” Gregoire says. “His attitude was, ‘ALS, you can’t take this away. We’re going to give life to other people.’” Combining euthanasia with organ donation may sound logical, but it is ethically fraught and not widely done. In 2017 the Netherlands became the first country to publish clinical guidelines for the practice.