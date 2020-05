Sudan Criminalizes Female Genital Mutilation (FGM)

(BBC) – Sudan has criminalised carrying out female genital mutilation (FGM), making it punishable by three years in jail. Some 87% of Sudanese women aged between 14 and 49 have undergone some form of FGM, according to the UN. In Sudan it is common for women to get the inner and outer labia, and usually the clitoris, removed.