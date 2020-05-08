No Time Like the Present: End-of-Life Plans and the Pandemic

(Associated Press) – Coronavirus has more people addressing their end-of-life planning. And for those who haven’t, it’s a great time to take it on. People are traditionally rather hesitant to take the steps that experts suggest — creating an advance directive, writing a will and more — in part because they don’t want to ponder their own mortality. But the coronavirus pandemic has sharpened awareness and focused concern on this front. Several estate attorneys, online legal service providers and life insurers say they’ve seen an uptick in interest since the coronavirus hit.